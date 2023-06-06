What’s Holding Back CBI Investigation into Odisha Train Accident? – Latest News

Amidst political turmoil, the CBI has launched an investigation into the Bahanaga Bazar station accident in Balasore district, Odisha. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is questioning the investigation, is in Odisha today. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused Mamta’s TMC of being behind the accident. Congress is also questioning the absence of CBI investigation and the resignation of the Railway Minister. The Railway Safety Commissioner is also conducting an investigation. The CBI has registered the case and sent a 10-member team to Balasore. The accident site will be thoroughly inspected, and the direction of the investigation will be decided after statements from the relevant personnel. The Railway Safety Commissioner’s team has been interrogating the signaling system and control room. The driver of the Coromandel Express has given a crucial statement. Railway officials believe that the accident occurred due to deliberate tampering with the electronic interlocking system and the CBI will investigate the matter. Mamta’s program to visit hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar is being closely watched. Congress has criticized the CBI investigation, calling it an attempt to grab headlines.

Odisha train accident investigation CBI probe in Odisha train accident Railways safety measures in Odisha Government’s response to Odisha train accident Public outcry over Odisha train accident