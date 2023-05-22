What’s the Difference Between Blue and Red Coaches in Trains? A Trending News Topic That’s Confusing Millions.

Introduction:

If you’re a frequent traveler on trains, you may have noticed that some coaches are painted blue, while others are painted red. You might have even wondered why there is a difference between the two. It turns out that the color of the train coaches has a significant meaning and is not just for aesthetic purposes. In this article, we’ll explore why some coaches are blue and some are red and what the difference between them is.

Blue coaches:

The blue train coaches are known as general coaches. They are the most common coaches and are available on almost all trains. General coaches are usually the cheapest, and passengers who travel in these coaches have no reserved seats. It means that they can sit wherever they find a vacant seat. The blue coaches are usually overcrowded, and passengers have to adjust with minimal space. These coaches are perfect for people who are on a tight budget and don’t mind traveling with little comfort.

Red coaches:

The red train coaches, on the other hand, are known as reserved coaches. Reserved coaches are the opposite of general coaches. Passengers who travel in these coaches have reserved seats, and they have to specify their seat numbers while booking the tickets. The red coaches are more comfortable and offer more space compared to blue coaches. They also have better facilities like charging ports and reading lights. These coaches are perfect for people who want a comfortable journey and don’t mind spending a little extra.

Difference between blue and red coaches:

The primary difference between blue and red coaches is that blue coaches are general coaches, and red coaches are reserved coaches. The other differences between the two are:

Comfort: Red coaches are more comfortable and offer more space than blue coaches. Facilities: Red coaches have better facilities like charging ports and reading lights. Price: Blue coaches are cheaper than red coaches.

Conclusion:

Now that you know the difference between blue and red coaches, you can make an informed decision while booking your train tickets. If you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind traveling with little comfort, blue coaches are perfect for you. But if you want a comfortable journey and don’t mind spending a little extra, red coaches are the way to go.

