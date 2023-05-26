What’s the Reason Behind Anisa Rahmawati’s Viral Trending on Twitter?

Anisa Pengawas Viral Video: Why Is Anisa Rahmawati Viral Trending On Twitter?

Who is Anisa Rahmawati?

Anisa Rahmawati is a 26-year-old woman from Indonesia who recently went viral on Twitter for her video as a polling station supervisor during the Indonesian regional elections. Anisa is a college graduate and was appointed as a polling station supervisor for the first time in her life.

The Viral Video

Anisa’s video went viral on Twitter because of her calmness and professionalism while dealing with a situation where a voter was insisting on voting without a mask. Anisa remained calm and polite throughout the conversation and explained the importance of wearing a mask to the voter. The video captured Anisa’s professionalism, and her demeanor has won the hearts of many people.

The Reaction to the Viral Video

Anisa’s video has garnered over 2 million views on Twitter and has become a trending topic on the platform. People have praised her for her calmness, professionalism, and her commitment to ensuring that the election process runs smoothly. Many people have also noted that Anisa’s actions are a reflection of the values and ethics of the younger generation in Indonesia.

The Impact of Anisa’s Video

Anisa’s video has had a significant impact on Indonesian society. It has highlighted the importance of professionalism, ethics, and values in the workplace. Anisa’s actions have shown that young people can make a positive impact on society, and that professionalism and ethics are essential qualities that should be encouraged and promoted in the workplace.

Conclusion

Anisa Rahmawati’s video has gone viral for all the right reasons. Her calmness, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring that the election process runs smoothly have won the hearts of many people. The video has had a significant impact on Indonesian society and has highlighted the importance of professionalism and ethics in the workplace. Anisa’s actions have shown that young people can make a positive impact on society and that professionalism and ethics are essential qualities that should be encouraged and promoted in the workplace.

Anisa Rahmawati Viral video Twitter trending Social media fame Online harassment