After the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent political turmoil and public outrage, citizens have come forward to stand in solidarity with the authorities who protected revered monuments of celebrated soldiers and army officials. Many public figures, including lawmakers and Lollywood celebrities, condemned the violent acts that led to attacks on civilian and military installations. A student delegation from Superior University also condemned the vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House, almost a month after the attack.

While the student delegation’s message represented the nation’s youth on the current political atmosphere, it also invited ridicule from social media users for featuring a notorious social media figure, Fatima Tahir, as the spokesperson for the young generation on national television. Tahir, who is pursuing an M.B.B.S. from Superior University, was invited to Jinnah House in Cantt, Lahore, to condemn the people behind the attacks on defense installations. Tahir’s public image invited flak from netizens, who criticized her provocative dressing and pictures and labeled her a self-proclaimed social media celebrity.

Despite the backlash, Tahir’s message carried staunch support for the Pakistani army and the nation’s unity. However, her image became talk of the town, with many questioning her role in representing the youth on national television. Tahir’s appearance highlighted the influence of social media in modern society and how public figures are often scrutinized for their personal lives and actions.

