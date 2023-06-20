What’s the Reason Behind Pastora Rossy Guzman’s Trending?

Pastora Rossy Guzman: The Reason Behind Her Recent Trending

Pastora Rossy has been making global headlines lately and is the subject of many online searches. In this article, we discuss everything you need to know about the former member of the Shalom Church and why she is currently trending.

Who Is Pastora Rossy Guzman?

Pastora Rossy Guzman is a former minister of the Shalom Tierra de Paz Church. Her current popularity is due to a video that recently surfaced on social media.

Where Is Pastora Rossy Now?

After her intimate video went viral, Rossy Guzman was reportedly arrested and is currently being held in police custody for interrogation. Her son, Tanner Flete, was also arrested with her in 2021.

Pastora Rossy Guzman: Why Is She Trending?

She entered the trends after posting an intimate video with her partner on social media. As a result, the former minister of the Evangelist Pentecostal Shalom Tierra de Paz Church was arrested and held in police custody for interrogation.

