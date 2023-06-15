What’s the reason behind Salman Khan’s turquoise bracelet? | Trending

Salman Khan’s Signature Bracelet: The Story Behind It

Salman Khan’s bracelet has been a topic of curiosity among fans and fashion enthusiasts. While many know that he wears it, not everyone is aware of its significance. Fortunately, an old video has resurfaced, revealing the story behind the accessory that has become synonymous with his image.

The video, which is posted on an Instagram page called Salman Khan Reels, opens to an event where a fan asks the actor about the significance of his signature bracelet. Salman Khan explains that he got it as a gift from his father and wears it for emotional reasons.

Since being posted, the video has accumulated close to 1.9 million views and has received numerous likes and comments. One Instagram user wrote, “I like how he explained it so briefly without any sarcasm,” while another commented, “Wow.” A third user added, “So excellent.”

