What’s the reason for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Google trend? Find out here.

Why are Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul trending on Google? Here’s the reason

The internet is buzzing with the news of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s alleged romance. The rumoured couple has been making headlines for quite some time now, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status. As a result, the two are trending on Google, leaving many curious as to why this is happening.

Who is Athiya Shetty?

Athiya Shetty is an Indian actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Hero’ in 2015. She is the daughter of Suniel Shetty, a well-known Bollywood actor. Despite only being a few movies old, Athiya has already made a name for herself in the industry.

Who is KL Rahul?

KL Rahul is a popular Indian cricketer who plays as a top-order batsman in the Indian cricket team. He is also the captain of the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul is known for his exceptional batting skills and has a massive fan following across the world.

What is the reason for their trending on Google?

The reason for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s trending on Google is their rumoured relationship. The two have been spotted together several times, and their social media interactions have only fuelled the rumours further. While neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, their actions speak louder than words.

Moreover, Athiya’s recent Instagram post of a sunset has added more fuel to the fire. KL Rahul commented on the post with a heart emoji, and fans are convinced that this confirms their relationship.

What are fans saying about their relationship?

As expected, fans of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are thrilled about the news of their alleged romance. Social media is abuzz with comments and reactions from fans who are rooting for the couple. Many have even started calling them ‘Athurah’ and ‘Klathiya’.

However, some fans are also sceptical about their relationship and believe that it could just be a publicity stunt. Nevertheless, the two are still trending on Google, and only time will tell if their rumoured relationship is the real deal.

The bottom line

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are trending on Google for their rumoured relationship. While neither of them has confirmed it, their actions and social media interactions suggest otherwise. Fans are excited about the news, and it remains to be seen if the couple will make it official anytime soon.

Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Celebrity couples Bollywood news Social media trends