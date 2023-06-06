What’s the Reason for Obituaries Not Mentioning the Cause of Death?

Why Don’t Obituaries Say Cause Of Death?

Obituaries are meant to serve as a tribute to the life of a deceased person, highlighting their accomplishments, legacy, and the impact they had on their loved ones and community. However, many people wonder why obituaries often do not disclose the cause of death.

The reasons for this vary. Some families may wish to keep the cause of death private, out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones. Others may not want the cause of death to overshadow the person’s life and achievements. Additionally, there may be legal or ethical considerations related to sharing medical details publicly.

In some cases, obituaries may mention a cause of death if it is related to a particular cause or organization that the deceased supported or if the family feels it is important to raise awareness about a particular issue.

Ultimately, the decision to include the cause of death in an obituary is a personal one that should be made by the family and loved ones of the deceased.

