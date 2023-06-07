“Whatsapp Contact List Upload”: A Comprehensive Guide on Uploading Contact List to WhatsApp Panel: Step-by-Step Tutorial with Eva

Introduction:

WhatsApp is an effective messaging application that has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike. With over 2 billion active users, it has become a popular platform for businesses to reach out to their customers. One of the useful features of WhatsApp is the ability to upload your contact list on the WhatsApp panel. In this tutorial, we will go through the steps required to upload your contact list on the WhatsApp panel.

Step 1: Export your contact list

The first step in uploading your contact list on the WhatsApp panel is to export your contact list from your phone’s contacts application. This is a simple process that can be done in a few steps.

On your phone, open the contacts application.

Select the contact list you want to export.

Click on the more options icon (three dots icon) and select the “Export” option.

Choose the format you want to export your contact list in. The recommended format is CSV since it is compatible with WhatsApp.

Step 2: Log in to the WhatsApp panel

Once you have exported your contact list, the next step is to log in to the WhatsApp panel. If you do not have a WhatsApp business account, you need to create one before proceeding to log in. You can create an account by downloading the WhatsApp Business application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the WhatsApp Business application on your phone.

Click on the “Agree and continue” button.

Enter your business phone number and click on the “Next” button.

Verify your business phone number by entering the verification code sent to your phone.

Step 3: Upload your contact list

Now that you have logged in to the WhatsApp panel, the next step is to upload your contact list. You can upload your contact list via the WhatsApp web portal or the WhatsApp Business application on your phone.

Uploading contacts via the WhatsApp web portal:

Open your web browser and navigate to https://web.whatsapp.com/.

Scan the QR code displayed on the screen using the WhatsApp application on your phone.

Click on the three dots icon located on the left-hand side of the screen and select “Import contacts” from the dropdown menu.

Select the CSV file you exported in step 1 and click on the “Import” button.

Uploading contacts via the WhatsApp Business application on your phone:

Open the WhatsApp Business application on your phone.

Click on the three dots icon located on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

Click on “Chats” and then select “Chat history backup.”

Click on the “Import” button and select the CSV file you exported in step 1.

Step 4: Clean up your contact list

After uploading your contact list, it is essential to clean up your contact list to ensure that your WhatsApp business account complies with WhatsApp policies. You need to remove any irrelevant contacts or those who have not given their consent to receive messages from your business.

Step 5: Start messaging your contacts

Once you have uploaded your contact list and cleaned it up, you are ready to start messaging your contacts. You can send messages to your contacts individually or create a broadcast list to send messages to multiple contacts.

Conclusion:

Uploading your contact list on the WhatsApp panel is a simple process that can be done in a few steps. It is essential to clean up your contact list and ensure that you comply with WhatsApp policies before messaging your contacts. WhatsApp is an effective tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and should be used responsibly to avoid spamming.

