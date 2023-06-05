“WhatsApp message editing”: Step by Step Guide on Editing WhatsApp Messages on Android and iOS

WhatsApp introduces ‘Edit’ feature for messages

How to Edit WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging service, has finally added the much-requested feature of editing messages on its platform. The feature is now available globally, although some users in India are yet to receive the update. Editing messages on WhatsApp is a simple process, and here’s how it works:

Long press on the message that needs to be edited Select ‘edit’ from the drop-down menu Rectify the message using the floating text editor Click on ‘confirm’ to save the edited message An ‘edited’ tag will appear below the message to confirm the changes

It’s worth noting that the feature was first available in beta on WhatsApp for desktop and has now been extended to mobile platforms, including Android and iOS devices, Mac and Windows app, and web browser versions. Users can edit messages on both personal and group chats for 15 minutes after sending them. The ‘edit’ button allows unlimited edits during this period, and no messages sent before the 15-minute window can be edited.

Why Have ‘Edit’ Features Been Controversial in the Past?

One of the main concerns with editing messages is the authenticity and veracity of the content. Twitter has faced this issue for years, as allowing users to edit publicly published statements may lead to misinformation and manipulation of content, which could pose a threat to socio-political safety. WhatsApp has over 2.4 billion users globally, with India accounting for over 480 million users. It’s also WhatsApp’s largest global market, making the ‘edit’ feature potentially of significant importance in the content manipulation narrative.

WhatsApp has addressed this issue by adding an ‘edited’ tag to messages that have been edited after being sent. This allows users to know that the message has been corrected without showing the edit history. All personal messages, media, and calls on WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that messages and edits remain secure.

In conclusion, the ‘edit’ feature on WhatsApp is a highly requested addition that simplifies the process of rectifying errors in messages. Despite concerns about the authenticity of content, WhatsApp has added measures to ensure that the ‘edit’ feature does not pose a threat to socio-political safety. With over 2.4 billion users globally, the ‘edit’ feature is a significant addition that enhances the user experience on the platform.

