“WhatsApp money making”: Earning 100gh Daily on WhatsApp: A Guide to Making Money Online

Introduction

Are you tired of the traditional nine-to-five job and looking for ways to make money online? Well, look no further than WhatsApp! Yes, you read that right. WhatsApp is not just a messaging app, but it can also become a source of income for you. In this article, we will share with you how to make money on WhatsApp, and you can earn up to 100gh daily.

Step 1: Build a WhatsApp Group

The first step in making money on WhatsApp is to build a WhatsApp group. The group should be based on a particular niche, such as fashion, health, or technology. It is essential to choose a niche that you are passionate about and have some knowledge.

Once you have selected your niche, you can start building your WhatsApp group. You can invite your friends, family members, and social media followers to join your group. You can also promote your group on social media platforms to attract more members.

Step 2: Promote Affiliate Products

Once you have built a WhatsApp group, you can start promoting affiliate products. Affiliate marketing is a popular way to make money online. You can promote other people’s products, and when someone makes a purchase through your affiliate link, you earn a commission.

To promote affiliate products, you can share the product links in your WhatsApp group. However, it is essential to promote products that are related to your niche and are of high quality. You should also disclose that you are promoting affiliate products to your group members.

Step 3: Offer Consulting Services

If you have expertise in a particular area, you can offer consulting services to your WhatsApp group members. For example, if you are a graphic designer, you can offer design consulting services to your group members.

To offer consulting services, you can create a separate WhatsApp group for your clients. You can charge them a fee for your services, and you can communicate with them through WhatsApp. Consulting services can be an excellent source of income, especially if you have a lot of knowledge and experience in your niche.

Step 4: Sell Digital Products

You can also make money on WhatsApp by selling digital products. Digital products can include ebooks, courses, and software. If you have expertise in a particular area, you can create a digital product and sell it to your WhatsApp group members.

To sell digital products, you can create a landing page and share the link in your WhatsApp group. You can also offer a discount to your group members to encourage them to purchase your product.

Step 5: Advertise Products and Services

Finally, you can make money on WhatsApp by advertising products and services. You can charge businesses to advertise their products or services in your WhatsApp group. To advertise products and services, you can create a separate WhatsApp group for businesses.

You can charge businesses a fee to join your group, and you can promote their products or services to your group members. Advertising products and services can be an excellent source of income, especially if you have a large and engaged WhatsApp group.

Conclusion

WhatsApp is not just a messaging app, but it can also become a source of income for you. In this article, we have shared with you how to make money on WhatsApp, and you can earn up to 100gh daily. Building a WhatsApp group, promoting affiliate products, offering consulting services, selling digital products, and advertising products and services are some of the ways you can make money on WhatsApp. However, it is essential to choose a niche that you are passionate about and have some knowledge. With some effort and dedication, you can turn your WhatsApp group into a profitable business.

