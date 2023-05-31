“WhatsApp Voice Status Update”: Step-by-step Guide on Updating Your WhatsApp Voice Status

How to Update Your Voice Status on WhatsApp: Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, thanks to its simple interface and multitude of features. One of those features is the ability to update your status with text, photos, and videos. But did you know that you can also update your status with your own voice? In this article, we’ll show you how to update your voice status on WhatsApp in just a few easy steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Application

The first step in updating your voice status on WhatsApp is to open the application on your smartphone. You can do this by tapping on the WhatsApp icon on your home screen or app drawer.

Step 2: Head to the Status Tab

Once you have opened the application, you will see four tabs at the bottom of the screen: Chats, Status, Calls, and Camera. To update your voice status, you need to tap on the Status tab.

Step 3: Tap on the Pencil Icon to Create a New Status

Once you are on the Status tab, you will see a green circle with a plus sign in the middle and a pencil icon on the bottom right corner. Tap on the pencil icon to create a new status.

Step 4: Hold the Microphone Icon to Record a Voice Note (Up to 30 Seconds)

After tapping on the pencil icon, you will be taken to a new page where you can create your new status. You will see a microphone icon on the bottom center of the screen. Hold down the microphone icon to record a voice note of up to 30 seconds.

Step 5: Release the Microphone and Share the Voice Note as Your Status

Once you have finished recording your voice note, release the microphone icon. You will then have the option to preview your voice note or share it as your status. Tap on the Share icon to share your voice note as your status.

Updating your voice status on WhatsApp is a great way to share your thoughts and feelings with your friends and family. Whether you want to sing a song, tell a joke, or just say hello, recording a voice note is a quick and easy way to do it. So next time you’re on WhatsApp, why not update your status with your own voice?

Conclusion

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform, and updating your voice status is just one of them. With this step-by-step guide, you can easily update your status with your own voice and share it with your contacts. So go ahead and give it a try!

Source Link :How to update 'Voice Status' on WhatsApp : Step-by-step guide/

