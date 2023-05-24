“Wheat Sweet Recipe Tamil”: Tamil Recipe: How to Make Wheat Sweet | Tamil Sweet Recipes | Tamil Snack Recipes

Wheat Sweet Recipe in Tamil

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup jaggery

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp ghee

Water as needed

Method:

Take a pan and roast the wheat flour until it turns light brown in color and aromatic. Add ghee to the pan and mix well. Add grated coconut and cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add jaggery to the pan and mix well until it melts and combines with the mixture. Add water as needed to make a thick paste-like consistency. Cook the mixture for 3-4 minutes until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Grease a plate with ghee and transfer the mixture to the plate. Spread it evenly and let it cool down for a few minutes. Cut it into desired shapes and serve.

Sweet Recipes in Tamil

Tamil Nadu is known for its rich and diverse cuisine, and its sweet dishes are no exception. Here are some popular sweet recipes in Tamil that you can try at home:

Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak is a traditional sweet dish from the state of Karnataka, but it is also popular in Tamil Nadu. It is made with gram flour, ghee, and sugar, and has a rich and buttery texture.

Adhirasam

Adhirasam is a popular sweet dish in Tamil Nadu, especially during festivals like Diwali. It is made with rice flour, jaggery, and cardamom powder, and has a crispy and crunchy texture.

Kesari

Kesari is a simple yet delicious sweet dish that is popular in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. It is made with semolina, sugar, ghee, and saffron, and has a soft and fluffy texture.

Snack Recipes in Tamil

Tamil Nadu is also known for its delicious and savory snack recipes. Here are some popular snack recipes in Tamil that you can try at home:

Medhu Vada

Medhu Vada is a popular South Indian snack that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It is made with urad dal and spices, and is usually served with chutney and sambar.

Murukku

Murukku is a crunchy and savory snack that is popular in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. It is made with rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices, and is usually shaped like a spiral or a coil.

Paniyaram

Paniyaram is a popular snack in Tamil Nadu that is made with rice flour, urad dal, and spices. It is usually cooked in a special pan with small cavities, and has a crispy exterior and a soft and fluffy interior.

In conclusion, Tamil Nadu has a rich culinary heritage and offers a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet treat or a crunchy snack, there’s something for everyone in Tamil Nadu’s cuisine.

