“Wheatbelt crash” today : Teenager Kieran Castle-Wallace identified as victim of fatal Wheatbelt crash in Konnongorring.

Teenager Kieran Castle-Wallace identified as victim of fatal Wheatbelt crash in Konnongorring today 2023.
Kieran Castle-Wallace, a teenager, died in a car crash in Konnongorring, a small town in Western Australia. The Subaru Forester that he was driving veered off the road and hit a tree, killing him instantly. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and it is not yet clear what caused the crash.
Read Full story :Konnongorring crash: Kieran Castle-Wallace identified as teenager who died in horror Wheatbelt crash
News Source : The West Australian
