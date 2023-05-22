“Wheatbelt crash” today : Teenager Kieran Castle-Wallace identified as victim of fatal Wheatbelt crash in Konnongorring.

Teenager Kieran Castle-Wallace identified as victim of fatal Wheatbelt crash in Konnongorring today 2023.

Kieran Castle-Wallace, a teenager, died in a car crash in Konnongorring, a small town in Western Australia. The Subaru Forester that he was driving veered off the road and hit a tree, killing him instantly. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

News Source : The West Australian

