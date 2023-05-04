“Wheelchair fatality” Today : Driver Charged with Fatally Striking Man in Wheelchair in North Topsail Beach on Monday

Driver Charged in Fatal Accident Involving Man in Wheelchair

A tragic accident occurred on Monday in North Topsail Beach, resulting in the death of a man in a wheelchair. The driver involved in the accident is now facing charges for his actions.

The Details

According to North Topsail Beach Police Captain Andrew Page, Joshua Resseguie, 39, of Rose Hill was traveling northbound on the shoulder of Highway 210 near the intersection of Wicker Street on Monday afternoon. At the same time, Samuel Reyes, 35, of Jacksonville, was traveling southbound when he departed from his lane and struck Resseguie, ultimately leading to his death. Resseguie’s dog was with him at the time of the accident but was fortunately able to survive.

The Charges

Reyes has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control charges, according to Captain Page. These charges stem from the driver’s actions that led to the fatal accident.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of Joshua Resseguie is a tragedy, especially considering the circumstances surrounding his life. Resseguie was a quadriplegic, and his dog, Beau, was his constant companion. The two made headlines earlier this year when Beau alerted Resseguie to a fire in his home, allowing them both to escape safely. Now, tragically, Resseguie has lost his life in a traffic accident, leaving his dog behind to mourn his loss.

Conclusion

This is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly life can change. The actions of one driver have led to the loss of a life, leaving behind loved ones and a beloved pet. We must all take responsibility for our actions on the road and ensure that we are driving safely, especially around vulnerable individuals such as pedestrians and those in wheelchairs. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Joshua Resseguie during this difficult time.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

News Source : The Daily News

Source Link :Man in wheelchair struck and killed Monday in North Topsail Beach, Jacksonville driver charged | News/