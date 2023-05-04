“Wheelchair fatality” Today : North Topsail Beach Accident Claims Life of Man in Wheelchair

Man in Motorized Wheelchair Struck and Killed in North Topsail Beach

A tragic accident occurred in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, resulting in the death of a man in a motorized wheelchair. According to the North Topsail Beach police, the accident took place on Monday at around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 210 near the Surf City Campground.

The Victim

The victim has been identified as Joshua Resseguie, a 39-year-old man who was on the north side of the highway when he was struck by a southbound pickup truck. Police reports indicate that the driver of the truck, Samuel Rayes, 35, of Jacksonville, crossed the center line and hit Resseguie’s wheelchair.

The Charges

Following the accident, Samuel Rayes has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control. It is unclear if Rayes was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

A Tragic Loss

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as Resseguie was a well-known member of the community and a beloved friend to many. The loss of his life is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need for drivers to remain alert and focused on the road at all times.

The Dog

According to the police report, Resseguie’s dog was with him at the time of the accident but was not injured in the crash. It is unclear what will happen to the dog following the tragic loss of its owner.

Conclusion

The death of Joshua Resseguie is a tragedy that has impacted the entire community. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need for drivers to remain alert and focused on the road at all times. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Resseguie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

