When Did Angel Strawbridge Mum Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Angel Strawbridge’s Mum: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

Honoring the Life of Angel Strawbridge’s Mother: A Tribute to a Life Lived with Purpose

Remembering Linda Strawbridge: A Life Full of Love, Laughter, and Adventure

Angel Strawbridge, the star of the hit TV show “Escape to the Chateau,” recently announced the passing of her mother, Linda Strawbridge. Linda was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. In this article, we pay tribute to Linda and celebrate her legacy.

Early Life and Family

Linda was born in 1943 in the small town of Loughborough, England. She grew up in a loving family and had a happy childhood. She met her husband, Philip, when she was just eighteen years old, and they fell in love instantly. They got married a few years later and started a family.

Linda was a devoted mother to her three children, Angel, Dick, and Tara. She instilled in them a love of nature, art, and creativity. Linda was a talented artist herself and often painted beautiful landscapes and still-life scenes. She also loved gardening and had a green thumb like no other. Her garden was always full of colorful flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

Love of Travel and Adventure

Linda was a free spirit and loved to travel. She and Philip went on many adventures together, exploring new places and meeting new people. They visited countries all over the world, including India, Australia, and the United States. Linda was always eager to learn about different cultures and ways of life.

Family First

Despite her many interests and hobbies, Linda’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones. She was always there for her children and grandchildren, offering guidance, support, and unconditional love.

Linda faced many challenges in her life, including health issues and the loss of her husband, Philip. However, she never lost her positive outlook on life or her sense of humor. She was a fighter and always found a way to overcome any obstacle that came her way.

Beloved Figure on “Escape to the Chateau”

In recent years, Linda became a beloved figure to fans of “Escape to the Chateau,” the hit TV show starring her daughter, Angel. Linda appeared on the show several times, sharing her wisdom and humor with viewers around the world. Her charming personality and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Linda Strawbridge was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her legacy will live on through her family and friends. We join Angel and her family in mourning the loss of Linda and celebrating her life well-lived. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be dearly missed.

