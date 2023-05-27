When Did Scottie Pippen Join The Bulls – Scottie Pippen Says Lebron Is Better : The Rise of Scottie Pippen: A Timeline of His Journey to the Chicago Bulls

Scottie Pippen’s Journey to the Chicago Bulls: A Timeline of His Ascension

Introduction

Scottie Pippen is a former American basketball player who is known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He was drafted by the Bulls in 1987 and played alongside Michael Jordan, forming one of the most iconic duos in NBA history. In this article, we will explore the timeline of when Scottie Pippen joined the Bulls and discuss his recent comments about LeBron James.

When Did Scottie Pippen Join The Bulls?

Scottie Pippen was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1987 NBA draft, but he was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night. The Bulls traded their first-round pick, Olden Polynice, and future draft picks for Pippen. He officially joined the Bulls on November 7, 1987, and played his first game with the team on November 13, 1987, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pippen’s first season with the Bulls was a bit of a struggle, as he was adjusting to the NBA game and coming off the bench behind veterans like Charles Oakley and Brad Sellers. However, he showed flashes of his potential throughout the season, and it was clear that he had the talent to be a star in the league.

Over the next few years, Pippen’s role on the team grew, and he became an integral part of the Bulls’ success. He and Jordan formed a dynamic duo that led the team to six NBA championships in the 1990s. Pippen was known for his versatility on the court, as he could play multiple positions and excel in both offense and defense.

Scottie Pippen Says LeBron Is Better

In recent years, there has been much debate about who the greatest basketball player of all time is. Many people believe that Michael Jordan is the GOAT, while others argue that LeBron James is the best player in NBA history. Scottie Pippen recently weighed in on the debate, and he surprised many people by saying that he thinks LeBron is the better player.

Pippen made his comments during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” in June 2021. When asked if he thought LeBron had surpassed Jordan as the GOAT, Pippen said, “He’s right there. He probably will get there eventually, as he continues to play the game.”

Pippen went on to praise LeBron’s versatility and longevity, saying, “He’s played in different eras. He’s played in a more dominant era in terms of the big man, and he’s been able to excel in that era. And now he’s playing in an era where it’s a little bit more wide open, and he’s still excelling. So, I have to give him the credit that he deserves.”

Pippen’s comments were surprising to many people, as he played alongside Jordan during the Bulls’ championship runs in the 1990s. However, Pippen has always been known for his honesty and willingness to speak his mind, so it’s not entirely shocking that he would have a different opinion than some other former players.

Conclusion

Scottie Pippen joined the Chicago Bulls in 1987 and played alongside Michael Jordan, forming one of the most iconic duos in NBA history. He was an integral part of the Bulls’ success in the 1990s, helping the team win six NBA championships. In recent years, Pippen has weighed in on the debate about who the greatest basketball player of all time is, surprising many people by saying that he thinks LeBron James is the better player. Regardless of where people fall in the GOAT debate, there is no denying that Pippen’s contributions to the game of basketball will always be remembered.

Q: When did Scottie Pippen join the Bulls?

A: Scottie Pippen joined the Chicago Bulls in 1987, after being selected in the NBA draft.

Q: What position did Scottie Pippen play on the Bulls?

A: Scottie Pippen played small forward on the Chicago Bulls.

Q: How many championships did Scottie Pippen win with the Bulls?

A: Scottie Pippen won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Q: What did Scottie Pippen say about LeBron James?

A: Scottie Pippen recently stated that he believes LeBron James is a better all-around player than Michael Jordan.

Q: Why does Scottie Pippen believe LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan?

A: Scottie Pippen believes that LeBron James has a more complete skill set than Michael Jordan and is a better team player.

Q: How have fans and media reacted to Scottie Pippen’s comments about LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

A: Scottie Pippen’s comments have sparked a lot of debate and discussion among fans and media, with many people agreeing or disagreeing with his statements.

Q: Does Scottie Pippen still have a relationship with the Chicago Bulls?

A: Yes, Scottie Pippen remains involved with the Chicago Bulls organization and is often seen at team events.