When did Wendy Williams Mother die : Shirley Williams, Wendy Williams Mother has died.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
My deepest condolences 2 #WilliamsFamily #WendyWilliams over loss of their matriarch #ShirleyWilliams. There’s no good time 2 lose a beloved family member but during the holidays is especially horrific.
May Shirley Rest In Peace until you meet again.#RipShirleyWilliams
— LaMorena4Kayo (@Morena4Kayo) December 7, 2020
@WendyWilliams So Sorry To Hear About The Passing Of Your Beautiful & Lovely Mother Shirley Williams, May God Heal Your Heart Doing This Sadden Time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tBDTqbtd9H
— Joshua (@JoshieNOhio) December 7, 2020
@WendyWilliams, I have been critical in the past, but not today. Your mom was absolutely delightful every time she appeared on the show, and she was clearly a wonderful person IRL. My sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of Mrs. Shirley Williams.❤️#WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/cBMq4DiiJ3
— Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) December 7, 2020
