When Did Wonwoo Mother Passed Away : Mourning the Loss of His Mother: Wonwoo from Seventeen

Mourning the Loss of His Mother: Wonwoo from Seventeen

Jeon Wonwoo, also known as Wonwoo, is a talented rapper and member of the popular K-Pop group Seventeen. His mother’s sudden passing has left fans and the K-Pop community shocked, as the young artist has always kept his personal life private.

Wonwoo Shares the News on Instagram

On August 31st, 2021, Wonwoo took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. In a heartfelt post, he expressed his deep sadness and gratitude for everything his mother has done for him. Wonwoo asked for prayers for his mother and family and thanked his fans for their support.

An Outpouring of Love and Support

Since the news broke, fans and industry peers have shown an outpouring of love and support for Wonwoo and his family. Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and support for the young artist.

Wonwoo’s fellow members of Seventeen have also expressed their condolences and support for their friend and bandmate. Many fans have shared their favorite memories of Wonwoo with his mother, highlighting their close bond and deep love.

A Tough Time for Wonwoo and His Family

The sudden and unexpected loss of a parent is always a devastating blow, and it is no different for Wonwoo. While fans want him to take all the time he needs to grieve, they are also looking forward to seeing him back on stage when he is ready.

During this difficult time, we send our sincere condolences to Wonwoo and his family. We hope they are able to find the strength and love they need to help them through this tough time.