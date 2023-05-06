When Is The Actual Mexican Independence Day : Separating Myth from Reality: The Real Date of Mexican Independence Day

Separating Myth from Reality: Uncovering the Authentic Date of Mexican Independence Day

Understanding Mexican Independence Day: Separating Myth from Reality

Every year on September 16th, Mexicans around the world celebrate their country’s Independence Day. However, the true date of Mexico’s independence from Spain is a subject of debate and controversy. Some people believe that Mexico gained its independence on September 16th, 1810, while others argue that it was actually September 27th, 1821. To understand the true date of Mexican Independence Day, it is important to separate myth from reality.

The Grito de Dolores

The most common misconception about Mexican Independence Day is that it marks the anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain. However, this is not entirely accurate. September 16th is actually the anniversary of the Grito de Dolores, a speech given by Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in 1810 that is considered to be the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence.

Father Hidalgo was a Catholic priest who was unhappy with the way that the Spanish were ruling Mexico. On the night of September 15th, 1810, he gave a passionate speech to his congregation in the town of Dolores, calling for Mexicans to rise up against their Spanish oppressors. He famously ended his speech by ringing the church bell and shouting “Viva Mexico!” This event became known as the Grito de Dolores, or the Cry of Dolores.

The Mexican War of Independence

The Grito de Dolores sparked a rebellion that lasted for over a decade, culminating in the signing of the Treaty of Cordoba on August 24th, 1821. This treaty recognized Mexico as an independent nation and marked the end of Spanish rule in Mexico.

The Symbolism of September 16th

So why is September 16th celebrated as Mexican Independence Day, if it is not actually the day that Mexico gained its independence? The answer lies in the symbolism of the Grito de Dolores. Father Hidalgo’s speech is seen as a rallying cry for Mexican independence, and his call to arms is seen as the beginning of the struggle for freedom from Spanish rule. By celebrating September 16th as Mexican Independence Day, Mexicans are commemorating the courage and determination of those who fought for their country’s independence.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, while September 16th is not technically the date that Mexico gained its independence from Spain, it is still an important date in Mexican history. The Grito de Dolores was a pivotal moment in the fight for Mexican independence, and it is a symbol of the strength and resilience of the Mexican people. By separating myth from reality, we can gain a deeper understanding of the significance of Mexican Independence Day and the events that led up to it.