“When Memories Come Without a Price Tag” – Tortharry (1994)

Tortharry – When The Memories Are Free 1994

Introduction

Tortharry is a Polish heavy metal band that was formed in 1985. The band is known for its unique blend of heavy metal and folk music. Their third studio album, “When The Memories Are Free,” was released in 1994 and is considered one of their most successful albums.

The Album

“When The Memories Are Free” is a concept album that tells a story about a man who is struggling with his past. The album consists of 10 tracks, each representing a different chapter in the man’s life. The album’s sound is a mix of heavy guitars, melodic folk instruments, and powerful vocals.

The opening track, “The Wall,” sets the tone for the album. It’s a powerful song that starts with a slow, haunting melody, and then explodes into a heavy metal riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is trapped by his past and unable to move forward.

The album’s title track, “When The Memories Are Free,” is a ballad that showcases the band’s ability to create emotional and powerful music. The song’s lyrics are about letting go of the past and moving on with life.

Other standout tracks on the album include “The Curse,” a fast-paced heavy metal track, and “The Last Battle,” a song that features epic guitar solos and a catchy chorus.

The Band

Tortharry is made up of five members: Robert “Rob” Zembrzycki (vocals), Rafał “Welu” Bujnowski (guitar), Jacek “Jaca” Hajnrych (bass), Zbigniew “Zbychu” Owczarek (bagpipes), and Krzysztof “Kris” Owczarek (drums).

The band’s unique sound comes from their use of traditional folk instruments, such as bagpipes and fiddles, combined with heavy metal guitar riffs and powerful vocals.

The Legacy

“When The Memories Are Free” is considered a classic album in the Polish heavy metal scene. The album’s strong storytelling and unique sound have earned it a dedicated fan base.

Tortharry continues to tour and release music to this day, with their most recent album, “Zwierzęta,” being released in 2019.

Conclusion

“When The Memories Are Free” is a must-listen for fans of heavy metal and folk music. The album’s powerful storytelling, unique sound, and emotional lyrics make it a standout in Tortharry’s discography. The band’s ability to blend traditional folk instruments with heavy metal riffs and vocals has made them a beloved band in the Polish heavy metal scene.

1. Tortharry band

2. When The Memories Are Free album

3. Tortharry 1994

4. Polish metal music

5. Tortharry discography