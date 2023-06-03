Where Are All The Duggars Now – Where Do Duggars Live : The Duggars: A Look at Where the Famous Family Members Live Now

Where the Duggar Family Members Reside Today: An Insightful Look

The Duggars, a family made famous by their reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” have been a topic of discussion for years. From their conservative beliefs to their large family size, the Duggars have always been a fascinating subject for the public. However, since the show’s cancellation in 2015, the family has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. So, where are all the Duggars now, and where do they live?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are the parents of the famous Duggar family. They have 19 children, and their conservative beliefs and lifestyle have been the center of attention for many years. Since the cancellation of their show, Jim Bob and Michelle have mostly kept a low profile. They still live in their home in Tontitown, Arkansas, where they raised their family. The Duggar family home is a 7,000 square foot house that sits on 19 acres of land.

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar, the eldest of the Duggar children, has had a controversial past. In 2015, it was revealed that he had molested five girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager. He also had an account on the website Ashley Madison, which promotes extramarital affairs. Since then, Josh has stayed out of the public eye. He and his wife Anna live in a five-bedroom house in Springdale, Arkansas, with their six children.

Jill Dillard

Jill Dillard is one of the older Duggar children. She married Derick Dillard in 2014, and the couple has two children. Jill and Derick have been known to break away from the family’s conservative beliefs, which has caused some tension within the family. They currently live in Central America, where they are doing missionary work.

Jessa Seewald

Jessa Seewald is another older Duggar child. She married Ben Seewald in 2014, and the couple has three children. Jessa and Ben currently live in a four-bedroom house in Springdale, Arkansas. They have been known to break away from the family’s strict rules, such as allowing their children to watch secular movies.

Jinger Vuolo

Jinger Vuolo is one of the younger Duggar children. She married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, and the couple has one child. Jinger and Jeremy currently live in Los Angeles, California. They have been known to break away from the family’s conservative beliefs, such as wearing pants instead of skirts.

Joy-Anna Forsyth

Joy-Anna Forsyth is another younger Duggar child. She married Austin Forsyth in 2017, and the couple has two children. Joy-Anna and Austin currently live in a three-bedroom house in Arkansas.

Josiah Duggar

Josiah Duggar is one of the younger Duggar children. He married Lauren Swanson in 2018, and the couple has one child. Josiah and Lauren currently live in a two-bedroom house in Arkansas.

John-David Duggar

John-David Duggar is another older Duggar child. He married Abbie Burnett in 2018, and the couple has one child. John-David and Abbie currently live in a three-bedroom house in Arkansas.

Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar is another younger Duggar child. He married Kendra Caldwell in 2017, and the couple has three children. Joseph and Kendra currently live in a three-bedroom house in Arkansas.

Jedidiah Duggar

Jedidiah Duggar is one of the younger Duggar children. He is currently running for a position in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Jedidiah still lives with his parents in their home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

In conclusion, the Duggar family has mostly stayed out of the public eye since the cancellation of their show in 2015. However, they are still living their lives and raising their families. Most of the Duggar children still live in Arkansas, where they were raised, but some have ventured out to different parts of the country. Regardless of where they live, the Duggars’ conservative beliefs and lifestyle are still a topic of discussion for many people.

——————–

