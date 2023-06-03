Where Is Josh Duggar Now : Josh Duggar’s Whereabouts: A Closer Look

Examining the Location of Josh Duggar: A Detailed Analysis

Introduction:

Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, rose to fame as a part of the popular reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting. However, in 2015, Josh’s life took a turn when news broke out that he had molested five underage girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager. He later admitted to the accusations and checked himself into a rehab center. Since then, Josh has kept a low profile and has stayed away from the public eye. In this article, we will explore where Josh Duggar is now and what he has been up to.

Early Life and Rise to Fame:

Josh Duggar was born on March 3, 1988, in Tontitown, Arkansas. He was the first of the 19 Duggar children and was homeschooled along with his siblings. Josh was always a part of his family’s reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from 2008 to 2015. The show followed the lives of the Duggar family and their conservative beliefs and values.

Josh was often portrayed as a responsible and mature son who helped his parents with their businesses and church activities. He also courted and married his wife, Anna Keller, in 2008, and they have six children together. However, his life took a dark turn when it was revealed that he had molested five underage girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager.

Legal Troubles and Rehabilitation:

In May 2015, In Touch Weekly published an article revealing that Josh had molested five underage girls, including four of his sisters. The article also stated that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had tried to cover up the incidents and did not report them to the authorities. The news caused a public outcry, and 19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC.

Josh admitted to the accusations and issued a public apology. He checked himself into a rehab center, where he received counseling and therapy for his actions. He also resigned from his job at the Family Research Council, where he was a political lobbyist for conservative Christian values.

Where Is Josh Duggar Now?

Since completing his rehabilitation program, Josh Duggar has kept a low profile and has stayed away from the public eye. He has not made any public appearances or statements and has deleted his social media accounts. However, there have been reports about his whereabouts and activities.

In 2019, Josh and his family bought a $300,000 property in Arkansas. The property is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on two acres of land. The purchase was made through a limited liability company, and the property is registered under Josh and Anna’s names. The purchase raised questions about how Josh was able to afford the property, given that he has not had a steady job since his scandals.

In April 2021, Josh was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. According to the indictment, Josh allegedly downloaded and possessed images of minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexual conduct. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail under strict conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor and living with a third-party custodian.

Josh’s trial is set to begin on November 30, 2021. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Conclusion:

Josh Duggar’s life has been tumultuous since the 2015 scandal. He has gone through rehabilitation and therapy, but his actions have continued to haunt him. His recent arrest and charges have once again brought him into the spotlight. It remains to be seen how his trial will play out and what the future holds for him and his family. One thing is for sure; Josh Duggar’s life will never be the same again.

