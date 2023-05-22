Where Was The First Veggie Burger Invented : The initial creation of the vegetarian burger occurred where?

Tracing the First Veggie Burger in History: The Story of its Origin

Introduction:

The veggie burger has become a popular alternative to the traditional meat-based burger. It is a vegetarian or vegan patty made from vegetables, grains, and legumes. Many people assume that the veggie burger is a modern invention, but it actually has a long history that dates back to the 19th century. In this article, we will explore the origin of the veggie burger and where it was first invented.

History of the Veggie Burger:

The idea of a non-meat burger can be traced back to the 1800s when John Harvey Kellogg, the inventor of cornflakes, created a vegetarian patty made of peanuts, breadcrumbs, and vegetables. In the early 20th century, the vegetarian movement gained popularity, and many people began looking for meat alternatives. In 1949, a London restaurant called The Cranks began serving a nut roast that was similar to a veggie burger. This dish became so popular that The Cranks started selling it as a takeaway item.

In the 1960s, the hippie movement popularized vegetarianism in the United States. This led to the creation of many vegetarian restaurants, including the first ever vegetarian fast-food chain, called The Good Earth. The Good Earth began serving a veggie burger made of soybeans and vegetables in the 1970s. The restaurant chain was eventually purchased by McDonald’s, and the veggie burger was discontinued.

In the 1980s, the veggie burger gained popularity again, and many companies began producing frozen veggie burgers for supermarkets. One of the most well-known brands is Boca Burger, which was introduced in 1995. Boca Burger is made from soy protein and has become a staple in many vegetarian households.

Where Was the First Veggie Burger Invented?

The exact location of the first veggie burger is difficult to pinpoint, as there are several contenders. However, many people believe that the first veggie burger was invented in the United States in the 1940s.

One possible inventor of the veggie burger is Gregory Sams, who opened a vegetarian restaurant called Seed in London in the 1960s. Sams claims to have created the first veggie burger in 1982, using a mix of vegetables, grains, and tofu. The burger was called the “VegeBurger” and became popular in the UK.

Another possible inventor of the veggie burger is Donald Watson, who founded the Vegan Society in the UK in 1944. Watson created a meat substitute called “soy meat” in the 1950s, which he used to make a vegetarian burger. This burger was served at the first ever vegan restaurant, called The Retreat, in the UK.

In the United States, the first veggie burger was likely created at The Good Earth restaurant chain in the 1970s. The Good Earth was founded in 1975 in Santa Monica, California, and served a veggie burger made of soybeans and vegetables. The burger was a hit, and The Good Earth expanded to several locations across the country.

Conclusion:

The veggie burger has a long and interesting history that dates back to the 19th century. While the exact location of the first veggie burger is difficult to determine, it is clear that the burger has become a popular meat alternative around the world. Whether you are a vegetarian or simply looking for a healthier burger option, the veggie burger is a delicious and satisfying choice.

