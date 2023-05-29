“whey protein benefits”: What’s Whey Protein? Determine if this Supplement is Beneficial for You

The Rise of Whey Protein: Benefits, Risks, and Safety Concerns

Few industries have seen as much growth as the dietary supplement industry. In 2021 alone, the global market for dietary supplements reached a staggering $71.81 billion, with projections showing it could grow to $128.64 billion by 2028. While supplements like vitamin D, vitamin C, and magnesium are popular, few have been promoted as frequently and fervently as whey protein.

What is whey protein?

Whey protein is a protein supplement that is marketed as being able to improve athletic performance and build leaner muscles. It is typically taken pre- or post-workout and is consumed as a powder, which is often diluted in a smoothie or a cup of water or milk. Whey protein is also sold as part of a ready-to-drink protein shake. The protein is derived from whey, which is the watery portion of milk that is separated from the curds when making cheese. According to Uma Naidoo, MD, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, whey protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids.

What does whey protein do to the body?

While research is still ongoing, whey protein has been found to help support athletic performance, according to a literature review. It is also marketed for its potential benefits in diabetes, immune health, asthma, and weight loss. However, these claims are not yet backed up by robust scientific evidence. Whey protein is a highly bioavailable source of animal protein that is absorbed quickly after ingestion. Protein has been shown to target muscle growth and development, strengthen bones, and help with cell growth and repair.

Is whey protein safe to take?

Whey protein is classified as a dietary supplement, which means it is only regulated by its manufacturers and is not tested for safety or efficacy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) like foods and medicines are. Harvard Medical School warns of some “hidden dangers” in protein powders, including high amounts of sugar and calories, the presence of unknown substances, and even toxins that have been discovered in some protein powder brands. However, whey protein is not known to cause harm in most adults when taken in moderate amounts, especially in the protein deficient or those needing more such as athletes, the elderly, or vegetarians. Supplementation of protein ought to be temporary, unless directed by a physician and should not take the place of a healthy diet. A systematic review of both experimental and randomized research studies looked at whey protein and its effect on physical health, which showed that ongoing long-term use without the help of a medical or nutrition professional can cause side effects on the kidney and liver.

The best and safest way to ensure you get enough protein is to get it from natural sources in your everyday diet. Individuals consuming a healthy diet including all food groups are likely ingesting adequate amounts of protein, says Carol Johnston, PhD, RD, a professor of nutrition at Arizona State University.

In conclusion, whey protein has become a popular supplement for those looking to improve athletic performance and build leaner muscles. While research is still ongoing, whey protein is marketed for its potential benefits in diabetes, immune health, asthma, and weight loss. However, these claims are not yet backed up by robust scientific evidence. Whey protein is not known to cause harm in most adults when taken in moderate amounts, but it is important to remember that the best and safest way to ensure you get enough protein is to get it from natural sources in your everyday diet.

Whey protein benefits Whey protein sources Whey protein side effects Whey protein digestion Whey protein dosage

News Source : Daryl Austin

Source Link :What is whey protein? Understand if this supplement is good for you/