Which Emperor Tries To Appoint His Horse- Incitatus- To The Consulship? : The Bizarre Tale of Emperor Who Wanted to Make His Horse a Consul

The Eccentric Emperor Caligula and His Infamous Attempt to Make His Horse a Consul

The history of the Roman Empire is filled with intriguing stories and bizarre tales of eccentric emperors and their actions. However, one of the most bizarre and intriguing stories is that of an emperor who attempted to make his horse a consul. This story not only reveals the level of corruption and decadence that had taken over the Roman Empire during its decline but also highlights the madness and cruelty of one of its most infamous emperors, Caligula.

Caligula was born as Gaius Julius Caesar Germanicus in 12 AD and was the third emperor of the Roman Empire. He ruled from 37 to 41 AD and was infamous for his cruelty, insanity, and depravity. Caligula was known for his lavish parties, extravagant spending, and sexual perversions. He was also known for his disdain for the Roman Senate, which he saw as a useless institution filled with corrupt and incompetent politicians.

Caligula’s Hatred for the Senate and His Decline into Madness

Caligula’s hatred for the Roman Senate reached its peak when he declared himself a god and demanded that he be worshipped by the people of Rome. He also made several attempts to humiliate and degrade the Senate, including appointing his favorite horse, Incitatus, as a consul.

The idea of making a horse a consul was not entirely new in Roman history. In the past, there were instances where animals were appointed to political offices, but these were mostly symbolic gestures. However, Caligula was serious about making Incitatus a consul, and he went to great lengths to prepare the horse for the office.

According to the historian Suetonius, Caligula built a marble stable for Incitatus, which was decorated with ivory and gold. The horse was given a staff of servants who were tasked with attending to its needs and ensuring that it was always in good health. Incitatus was also given a fine wardrobe, which included a blanket of purple and gold, and he was fed on grain mixed with flakes of gold.

Caligula’s decision to make Incitatus a consul was met with ridicule and contempt by the Roman Senate. The senators saw this as a sign of Caligula’s insanity and his disregard for the traditions and institutions of Rome. However, Caligula was undeterred, and he continued to promote Incitatus as a candidate for the consulship.

The idea of making a horse a consul was not only absurd but also illegal. According to Roman law, only Roman citizens could hold political office, and animals were not considered citizens. Caligula’s attempt to appoint Incitatus as a consul was, therefore, a violation of Roman law.

Despite the objections of the Senate, Caligula continued to promote Incitatus as a consul. He even went as far as to hold a mock election, where Incitatus was declared the winner. The horse was paraded through the streets of Rome in a chariot, and Caligula offered him a seat at the Senate meetings.

Caligula’s Reign of Violence and Cruelty

The appointment of Incitatus as a consul was not the only bizarre act of Caligula’s reign. He was known for his extravagance and love for the bizarre and macabre. He would often throw lavish parties where he would serve exotic foods, such as the brains of peacocks and the tongues of flamingos. He would also indulge in sexual acts with his sisters and other members of his family.

Caligula’s reign was marked by violence and cruelty. He would often order his soldiers to kill innocent people in the streets, and he would also execute members of his own family and court. His reign was marked by fear and paranoia, and many Romans lived in constant fear of his wrath.

The Legacy of Caligula’s Reign

In conclusion, the story of Caligula’s attempt to appoint his horse as a consul is a bizarre and fascinating tale that reveals the decadence and corruption that had taken over the Roman Empire during its decline. Caligula’s reign was marked by violence, cruelty, and extravagance, and his decision to promote Incitatus as a consul was just one of many bizarre acts that he committed during his reign. Despite his insanity and cruelty, Caligula remains one of the most intriguing and enigmatic figures in Roman history, and his story continues to captivate and fascinate people to this day.

HTML Headings:

The Eccentric Emperor Caligula and His Infamous Attempt to Make His Horse a Consul

Caligula’s Hatred for the Senate and His Decline into Madness

Caligula’s Reign of Violence and Cruelty

The Legacy of Caligula’s Reign

Emperor’s horse Consulship Incitatus Consulship Roman Emperor’s horse Ancient Rome political satire Roman Emperor’s absurdity