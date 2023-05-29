Which Is A Symptom Of Colon Cancer? : 10 Signs and Symptoms of Colon Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore

10 Indications and Manifestations of Colon Cancer That Demands Your Attention

Introduction

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that develops in the colon or rectum. It is one of the most common types of cancer, affecting both men and women. While there are different types of colon cancer, they all share some common symptoms. In this article, we will discuss some of the symptoms of colon cancer.

Symptoms of Colon Cancer

Changes in bowel habits

One of the most common symptoms of colon cancer is changes in bowel habits. This may include diarrhea, constipation, or a combination of both. You may also notice that your stools are narrower than usual and have a different shape. Blood in the stool

Blood in the stool is another common symptom of colon cancer. This may be visible as bright red blood or as dark, tarry stools. If you notice blood in your stool, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. Abdominal pain and discomfort

Abdominal pain and discomfort are common symptoms of colon cancer. This may include cramping, bloating, or a feeling of fullness. You may also experience pain or discomfort in your lower abdomen. Unexplained weight loss

If you are losing weight without trying, it may be a sign of colon cancer. This is because the cancer can cause a decrease in appetite and can lead to weight loss. Fatigue

Fatigue is a common symptom of many types of cancer, including colon cancer. This may be due to the cancer itself or to the treatments used to treat it. Anemia

Anemia is a condition in which you have a low level of red blood cells. This can be a symptom of colon cancer because the cancer can cause bleeding in the colon, which can lead to a decrease in red blood cells. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting may be a symptom of colon cancer, especially if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Changes in appetite

Changes in appetite may be a symptom of colon cancer. You may notice that you are eating less than usual or that you have a decreased appetite. Jaundice

Jaundice is a condition in which the skin and eyes turn yellow. This can be a symptom of colon cancer if the cancer has spread to the liver. Changes in the appearance of the skin

Changes in the appearance of the skin may be a symptom of colon cancer. This may include the appearance of new moles or changes in the color or shape of existing moles.

Conclusion

Colon cancer is a serious condition that requires prompt medical attention. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed in this article, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. While these symptoms may be caused by other conditions, it is important to rule out colon cancer as a possible cause. With early detection and treatment, colon cancer can often be successfully treated.

——————–

Q: What are some common symptoms of colon cancer?

A: Some common symptoms of colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation, blood in the stool, abdominal pain or cramping, weakness or fatigue, and unintended weight loss.

Q: Can colon cancer cause rectal bleeding?

A: Yes, rectal bleeding is a common symptom of colon cancer. It may appear as bright red blood on the toilet paper or in the toilet bowl.

Q: Is abdominal pain a symptom of colon cancer?

A: Yes, abdominal pain or cramping is a potential symptom of colon cancer. It may be accompanied by bloating, nausea, or vomiting.

Q: Can colon cancer cause changes in bowel movements?

A: Yes, colon cancer can cause changes in bowel habits, such as constipation or diarrhea. These changes may be accompanied by abdominal pain or discomfort.

Q: Is unintended weight loss a symptom of colon cancer?

A: Yes, unintended weight loss is a common symptom of colon cancer. It may occur due to loss of appetite or changes in the body’s metabolism.

Q: Are there any other symptoms of colon cancer?

A: Other potential symptoms of colon cancer include fatigue, weakness, anemia, and a feeling of incomplete bowel movements. However, many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms at all in the early stages of the disease.