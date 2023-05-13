Which Of The Following Is A Possible Advantage For The Environment Of Having Farmers Use Plants That Genetically Produce Bt Toxin? : The Environmental Benefits of Using Genetically Modified Plants with Bt Toxin in Farming

Benefits of Using Genetically Modified Plants with Bt Toxin in Farming

The use of genetically modified plants with Bt toxin has been a topic of controversy for many years. Opponents argue that the use of these plants could have negative effects on the environment and human health. However, recent studies have shown that the environmental benefits of using genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming outweigh the potential risks.

What is Bt toxin?

Bt toxin is a naturally occurring protein found in the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis. It is toxic to many insects but is harmless to humans and other mammals. Scientists have been able to transfer the gene that produces Bt toxin into plants, creating genetically modified crops that are resistant to pests.

Reduction in Pesticide Use

One of the main benefits of using genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming is a reduction in the use of pesticides. Traditional farming methods rely heavily on the use of chemical pesticides to control pests. These pesticides can have harmful effects on the environment and human health. They can contaminate soil and water, harm non-target organisms, and contribute to the development of pesticide-resistant pests.

Genetically modified plants with Bt toxin are designed to be resistant to pests, meaning that farmers can reduce their use of chemical pesticides. This has been shown to have significant environmental benefits. A study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences found that the use of Bt crops reduced pesticide use by 37 million pounds in the United States between 1996 and 2011. This reduction in pesticide use has led to a decrease in the contamination of soil and water and has helped to protect non-target organisms.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction

Another environmental benefit of using genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Traditional farming methods often involve the use of heavy machinery and the application of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. These activities contribute to the emission of greenhouse gases, which are a major contributor to climate change.

By reducing the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, genetically modified plants with Bt toxin can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A study conducted by the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications found that the use of Bt cotton in India resulted in a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional cotton farming methods.

Conservation of Soil and Water

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pesticide use, genetically modified plants with Bt toxin can also help to conserve soil and water. Traditional farming methods often involve the use of tillage, which can lead to soil erosion and the loss of soil nutrients. This can have negative impacts on crop yields and the health of the surrounding ecosystem.

Genetically modified plants with Bt toxin are designed to be resistant to pests, meaning that farmers can reduce the need for tillage. This can help to conserve soil and water and promote the health of the surrounding ecosystem. A study conducted by the University of California found that the use of Bt cotton reduced the need for tillage, resulting in a 70% decrease in soil erosion compared to traditional cotton farming methods.

Low Risk of Pesticide-Resistant Pests Developing

Despite the numerous environmental benefits of using genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming, there are still concerns about the potential risks. One of the main concerns is that the widespread use of these plants could lead to the development of pesticide-resistant pests. This could lead to a situation where farmers are forced to use even more chemical pesticides to control pests, which could have negative environmental and health impacts.

However, studies have shown that the risk of pesticide-resistant pests developing is low. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that the use of Bt cotton did not lead to the development of pesticide-resistant pests in the United States. This is due in part to the fact that Bt crops are designed to produce a specific toxin that is lethal to pests. This makes it difficult for pests to develop resistance to the toxin.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the environmental benefits of using genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming are numerous. These plants can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pesticide use, and soil erosion, while promoting the health of the surrounding ecosystem. While there are concerns about the potential risks, studies have shown that the risk of pesticide-resistant pests developing is low. As such, the use of genetically modified plants with Bt toxin in farming should be considered as a viable solution to help promote sustainable agriculture and protect the environment.

