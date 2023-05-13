Which Of The Following Would Be Considered A Fomite? : The Top 10 Surprising Fomites You Didn’t Know About

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in preventing the spread of the virus. While we are all familiar with some of the most common fomites, such as phones and keyboards, there are many surprising things that can also harbor germs and viruses. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 surprising fomites you didn’t know about and how to keep them clean.

Money

It’s no secret that money can be dirty, but many people don’t realize just how many germs and viruses can be found on paper currency. A study published in the Southern Medical Journal found that almost 90% of the bills tested had bacteria on them, and some even had traces of cocaine. It’s a good idea to wash your hands after handling money, or use contactless payment methods where possible.

Jewelry

Rings, watches, and bracelets can all harbor germs and viruses, especially if they are not cleaned regularly. The crevices and small spaces in jewelry can be difficult to clean, making it easy for bacteria to build up. It’s a good idea to remove jewelry before washing your hands, and to clean it regularly with soap and water.

Grocery carts

We all know that grocery stores can be a breeding ground for germs, but many people don’t realize just how dirty the shopping carts can be. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that shopping carts can be even dirtier than public restrooms. It’s a good idea to wipe down the handles and seat of the cart with disinfectant wipes before using it.

Elevator buttons

Elevator buttons are touched by countless people every day, making them a prime location for germs and viruses. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that elevator buttons can have up to 40 times more germs than a public toilet seat. It’s a good idea to use your elbow or a tissue to press the buttons, and to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after using an elevator.

Gym equipment

While we all know that exercise is important for our health, gym equipment can be a breeding ground for germs and viruses. Sweat, saliva, and respiratory droplets can all be found on exercise equipment, and some viruses can survive on surfaces for days. It’s a good idea to wipe down equipment before and after use, and to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after your workout.

Handbags

Handbags are carried everywhere we go, from the grocery store to the office, making them a prime location for germs and viruses. A study conducted by Initial Washroom Hygiene found that the average handbag contains more bacteria than a toilet seat. It’s a good idea to clean your handbag regularly with soap and water, and to avoid placing it on dirty surfaces.

Restaurant menus

Restaurant menus are handled by countless people every day, making them a prime location for germs and viruses. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that restaurant menus can have up to 100 times more bacteria than a typical household toilet seat. It’s a good idea to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after handling a menu, or to use your own smartphone to access the menu online.

Pet toys

While our pets bring us joy and companionship, their toys can harbor germs and viruses. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that pet toys can be even dirtier than a kitchen sponge. It’s a good idea to clean your pet’s toys regularly with soap and water, and to avoid sharing toys between pets.

Light switches

Light switches are touched by everyone in a household, making them a prime location for germs and viruses. A study conducted by the University of Houston found that light switches can have up to 217 bacteria per square inch. It’s a good idea to clean your light switches regularly with disinfectant wipes, and to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching them.

Reusable shopping bags

While reusable shopping bags are a great way to reduce waste, they can also be a breeding ground for germs and viruses. A study conducted by the University of Arizona found that reusable shopping bags can contain bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella. It’s a good idea to wash your reusable shopping bags regularly with soap and water, and to avoid using them for food items that could leak or spill.

In conclusion, while the COVID-19 pandemic has made us more aware of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, there are many surprising fomites that can harbor germs and viruses. By being aware of these fomites and taking steps to clean and disinfect them regularly, we can reduce our risk of getting sick and help prevent the spread of disease.

Fomite definition Fomite transmission Preventing fomite spread Fomite examples Fomite disinfection