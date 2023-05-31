“Whipped Feta Recipe”: Recipe for Ravinder Bhogal’s Confit Tomatoes with Whipped Feta

Discover the Perfect Topping for Grilled Bread: Warm Tomato and Whipped Feta Recipe

Looking for a simple yet delicious recipe to impress your guests? Look no further than Ravinder Bhogal’s warm tomato and whipped feta dish. With a mix of sweet and savory flavors, this dish is the perfect topping for grilled bread or can be tossed with pasta for a filling meal.

Ingredients

400g mixed cherry tomatoes

5 garlic cloves, peeled and bruised

3 thin strips of lemon peel

½ tsp caster sugar

1 tsp coriander seeds

¼ tsp dried chilli flakes

4 sprigs of oregano

60ml extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

200g good-quality feta cheese

Juice of ½ lemon

100g thick Greek yoghurt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Cut some of the larger tomatoes in half and leave some whole and place in a roasting tin along with the garlic and lemon peel. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over the caster sugar, coriander seeds, chilli flakes and oregano, then drizzle over the olive oil. Bake for 40 minutes until the tomatoes are bursting and fragrant. Cool down slightly, then discard the garlic and lemon peel. In the meantime, put the feta cheese into a food processor along with the lemon juice and whizz until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt. Put the whipped feta in a serving bowl and top with the warm tomatoes. Serve with slices of toasted sourdough bread.

This warm tomato and whipped feta dish is not only easy to make but also versatile. It can be used as a topping for grilled bread or tossed with pasta for a filling meal. With a mix of sweet and savory flavors, this recipe is sure to impress your guests and leave them wanting more.

Bhogal’s Comfort & Joy: Irresistible Pleasures From A Vegetarian Kitchen cookbook is filled with more delicious and easy-to-make vegetarian recipes like this one. It’s available now for purchase at Bloomsbury for £26.

Don’t hesitate to try this recipe, it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser!

Ravinder Bhogal’s whipped feta recipe Confit tomatoes recipe by Ravinder Bhogal Whipped feta and tomato appetizer Mediterranean whipped feta and tomato dip Ravinder Bhogal’s Greek-inspired tomato and feta recipe

News Source : The Irish News

Source Link :Ravinder Bhogal’s whipped feta with confit tomatoes recipe/