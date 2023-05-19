“white blood cell count”: How to Recognize a Harmful White Blood Cell Count and Boost White Blood Cell Production?

White Blood Cells (WBCs) play a vital role in our immune system, protecting our body against infections, illness, and disease. An abnormality in the number of WBCs can indicate an underlying medical condition that requires immediate attention. Leukocytosis (WBC count higher than the normal range) and leukopenia (WBC count lower than the normal range) are dangerous and require medical attention.

A WBC count above 11 x 109/L (leukocytosis) can be fatal. On the other hand, leukopenia may increase the risk of infections in all age groups and developmental defects in children. Leukopenia is asymptomatic, but it can cause infections with symptoms such as fever, chills, redness, swelling, mouth sores, sore throat, skin rashes, tiredness, toothache, and flu-like symptoms. It is essential to seek medical guidance at the earliest if you have any of these symptoms.

Several conditions can cause a low WBC count, including cancer and cancer treatment, antipsychotic medications, medications used to treat hyperthyroidism, autoimmune diseases, HIV, Hepatitis, and megaloblastic anemia.

There are several ways to increase WBC counts, including dietary changes, supplements, and mild-moderate intensity exercises. Including a good quality diet rich in proteins is essential as they help in making new WBCs. Supplements containing vitamins B6 and B12 may help restore WBCs. Raw jackfruit and Indian milkvetch or astragalus are natural remedies that were found to improve WBC counts. However, there are no medications approved to increase WBC counts.

Dietary changes that can boost WBC production include Mediterranean diets, which are rich in healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, seafood, and nuts. Dark chocolate consumption may also increase the level of WBCs in the body. However, it is essential to refrain from raw meat, fish and other seafood, and eggs if you have low WBC counts.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy WBC count is essential to protect our bodies from infections, illness, and disease. A dangerous WBC count can be fatal and requires immediate medical attention. There are several ways to increase WBC counts, including dietary changes, supplements, and mild-moderate intensity exercises. However, it is essential to consult with your healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or taking supplements.

