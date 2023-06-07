“White Chicken Karahi Recipe”: FoodiesHub Presents: Delicious White Chicken Karahi Recipe

White Chicken Karahi Recipe

White Chicken Karahi is a popular dish in Pakistan and India. It is a creamy and spicy chicken curry that is cooked in a karahi or wok. The dish is made with boneless chicken, yogurt, cream, and a blend of spices. It is a great dish to serve at dinner parties or to enjoy with family and friends.

Ingredients:

1 kg boneless chicken

1 cup yogurt

1 cup cream

1/2 cup oil

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a karahi or wok. Add the cumin and coriander seeds and fry for a few seconds. Add the ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add the boneless chicken and fry until it turns white. Now add the yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the cream and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the garam masala powder and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips:

You can use bone-in chicken if you prefer.

Make sure to fry the chicken until it turns white before adding the yogurt.

Use fresh yogurt and cream for the best taste.

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

Garnish with sliced ginger and green chilies for an extra kick.

Conclusion:

White Chicken Karahi is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. The creamy and spicy curry is sure to impress your guests and leave them asking for the recipe. Try this recipe at home and enjoy a taste of Pakistan and India.

