White House barriers crash today : 19-Year-Old Identified as Truck Driver Who Crashed into White House Barriers | Latest News from the US

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from Missouri, has been arrested and charged after driving a U-Haul truck into barriers outside the White House on 28 June. The driver was detained by the US Secret Service in Lafayette Park. Officials have said that the incident may have been intentional. Kandula faces multiple charges, including destruction of federal property and threatening to kill or harm a president or family member.

