White House gate crash suspect Sai Varshith Kandula. today : Hannah Nightingale identifies Sai Varshith Kandula as suspect in White House gate U-Haul crash

Hannah Nightingale identifies Sai Varshith Kandula as the suspect in White House gate U-Haul crash. today 2023.

The driver who crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House has been identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Missouri. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and destruction of federal property, among others. A Nazi flag was reportedly found at the scene, and Kandula made threatening statements about the White House before being detained. The truck contained no explosives or weapons, and there were no injuries. The crash is under investigation, but it appears to have been intentional.

