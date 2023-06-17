White Oaks Mall lockdown lifted after one person shot outside | Latest News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Outside White Oaks Mall, in Springfield, Illinois, an incident involving shots fired occurred on June 17th. The Springfield Police Department responded and discovered that the incident took place outside the mall, and there was no active threat inside. A 23-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The mall was initially put on lockdown, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers. Copyright 2023 by WAND TV. All rights reserved.

