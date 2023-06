Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

White Oaks Mall in Springfield, Illinois was the site of a shooting on Saturday afternoon. The local police department received a call and responded promptly on June 17th.

White Oaks Mall shooting Lockdown lifted at White Oaks Mall Gun violence in public places Police response to shooting incidents Safety measures at shopping centers

News Source : Adeena Balthazor

Source Link :BREAKING: One shot outside White Oaks Mall, lockdown lifted/