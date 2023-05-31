White Sauce Pasta Recipe: foodish’s Creamy and Cheesy White Sauce Pasta Recipe: Quick and Easy

Introduction

Pasta is one of the most loved dishes by people of all ages. It is a versatile dish that can be cooked in many different ways. One of the most popular ways of cooking pasta is in a white sauce. White sauce pasta is a creamy and cheesy pasta that is easy to make and delicious to eat. In this article, we will be discussing an easy white sauce pasta recipe that you can make in no time.

Ingredients

The ingredients for this recipe are simple and easy to find. You will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of pasta

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 cup of milk

½ cup of grated cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Step 1: Boiling the Pasta

The first step in making white sauce pasta is boiling the pasta. Boil one cup of pasta in a pot of salted water until it is cooked to your liking. Once the pasta is cooked, drain the water and set the pasta aside.

Step 2: Making the White Sauce

In a separate pan, melt two tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add two tablespoons of all-purpose flour to the pan and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Cook the mixture for a minute or two until it turns slightly brown.

Next, slowly pour in one cup of milk while whisking continuously. Make sure there are no lumps in the mixture. Keep whisking the mixture until it thickens and becomes smooth. This will take around five to seven minutes.

Step 3: Adding Cheese

Once the white sauce has thickened, add ½ cup of grated cheese to the pan. Mix the cheese into the sauce until it is melted and well combined. If you want a cheesier pasta, you can add more cheese at this stage.

Step 4: Combining Pasta and Sauce

Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the white sauce. Mix the pasta and sauce until the pasta is coated well with the sauce. Cook the mixture for a couple of minutes until the pasta is heated through.

Step 5: Serving

Once the pasta is heated through, turn off the heat and let the pasta rest for a minute. This will allow the sauce to thicken further. Serve the pasta hot with a sprinkle of black pepper on top.

Conclusion

White sauce pasta is a delicious and comforting dish that is easy to make. It is a perfect meal for a quick lunch or dinner. The recipe we have shared in this article is easy to follow and requires only a few ingredients. You can also add your own twist to the recipe by adding different vegetables or meats to the pasta. We hope you enjoy making and eating this creamy and cheesy white sauce pasta.

