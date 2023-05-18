“White Sox Odds”: MLB Game: White Sox Odds, Prediction, Pick, and Viewing Guide

The Chicago White Sox Aim for Sweep of Cleveland Guardians: MLB Odds, Prediction, and Pick

The Chicago White Sox hope to complete a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians in their upcoming game. The White Sox have dominated the series so far, winning both games with a combined score of 15-5. Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets have hit home runs in both games, while Andrew Vaughn hit a home run in the last game. Burger has been on a roll, with seven hits in his last three games, including three home runs and six RBIs. With 28 hits in the series so far, the White Sox will aim for a sweep in their next game.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

The following are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-184)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

If you’re interested in watching the Guardians vs. White Sox game, here’s how you can do so:

TV: BSGL/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV / ESPN+

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox will have Dylan Cease on the mound, which could be bad news for the Guardians. In his career against the Guardians, Cease has a 4-3 record in nine starts with a 3.74 ERA. However, some players in the Guardians lineup have found success against him. Steven Kwan, for instance, is hitting .500 against Cease and has been heating up, with six hits in his last four games. Josh Naylor has also had some success, hitting .286 against the White Sox ace. Amed Rosario has a positive record against Cease as well, hitting .267 in 15 at-bats. The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his fifth start of the year.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have won back-to-back games, which is a significant achievement for them this season. They have only won two games in a row once this year and have lost eleven times following a win. Dylan Cease will look to make it three in a row. While Cease has not been at his best this year, with a 2-2 record and a 4.86 ERA, he has shown flashes of brilliance, such as when he went six innings, struck out five, and did not give up a run in his last game. Jake Burger has been on fire, hitting .412 with three home runs and six RBIs in May, giving him ten home runs and 20 RBIs for the season. Andrew Vaughn has also picked up his production lately, with 11 RBIs and 11 hits in the last ten games. Luis Robert Jr. is the hottest bat on the team, hitting .377 on the month with an OPS of 1.327, seven home runs, and 15 RBIs.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox have been dominant in the series so far, and with their best pitcher on the mound, they are likely to get a sweep of the Guardians. While Cease has not been consistent this year, he is still a top-quality pitcher. Combined with the hot bats of the White Sox, they are likely to win by more than 1.5 runs.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+152)

1. Chicago White Sox betting odds

2. White Sox game predictions

3. MLB picks for White Sox games

4. How to watch White Sox games online

5. Best online sportsbooks for White Sox betting

News Source : Bryan Logan

Source Link :White Sox Odds: Prediction, pick, how to watch MLB game/