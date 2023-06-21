Whitehaven shooting claims life of 3-year-old girl during the night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at Cambridge Court Apartments in Whitehaven on Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:04 p.m. in the 3400 block of W Winchester Place. The victim was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead. The suspect is known to the child’s family. Further details are yet to be released.

Gun violence in Memphis Child fatalities in Tennessee Community mourning and grief Police investigation and suspect search Advocacy for stricter gun control laws

News Source : Rya Wooten

Source Link :3-year-old girl killed in overnight shooting in Whitehaven/