Whitehaven shooting claims life of 3-year-old girl during the night today.

A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at Cambridge Court Apartments in Whitehaven on Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:04 p.m. in the 3400 block of W Winchester Place. The victim was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead. The suspect is known to the child’s family. Further details are yet to be released.
News Source : Rya Wooten
Source Link :3-year-old girl killed in overnight shooting in Whitehaven/