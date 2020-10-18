Whitney Moore Taylor Death – Dead : Whitney Moore Taylor Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Paris Thomas September 6 · Rest in Pease My Beautiful Angel, Whitney Moore Taylor. Facebook Family and Friends. This is a message for all that don’t believe that the Covid-19 Virus is real. I lost my daughter last night. I haven’t been able to see my daughter for 30 days now. She is now gone at the age of 31. Look at this picture. This will be the last picture I will ever have of my daughter. You see, this picture was taken an hour before she was ventilated. Remember this face. This is the face of a loving, sweet and giving person. Take this and know that you should really understand that the pandemic is real. Remember this face when you are out without a face mask on. I would rather breath through a face mask and not have a ventilator breathing for me. Remember this face when you are not maintaining a 6 feet distance when you want to gather in crowds. Remember this face when you feel that you are exercising your right to not wear a mask. The person next to you may have an underlying health condition. You see, my daughter has battled with LUPUS for 10 years, then Covid-19 took her life. My daughter went into Cardiac Arrest 5 times. The 6th time it happened, I was on the telephone speaking with the nurse and she coded again while I was on the telephone. The nurse is telling me that she is coding. He was right there and I could hear the machine flatlining. Do you understand how I am feeling right now? I felt my baby leaving this earth at that moment. I am hurt and I feel lost, confused, you name it and that is what I am going through. SO REMEMBER THIS FACE. You may think that the virus is not that bad. One person dying is one person too many. Remember this face and know that Covid-19 is real.