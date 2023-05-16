Who Dead – Death – Obituary In Evil Dead Rise 2023 : Evil Dead Rise 2023: Which Characters Will Meet Their Demise?

Which Characters Will Meet Their Demise in Evil Dead Rise 2023?

Evil Dead Rise: What to Expect from the Upcoming Horror Movie

Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming horror movie set to release in 2023, has already garnered a lot of attention from horror movie enthusiasts. The movie, directed by Lee Cronin, is the fourth installment in the Evil Dead franchise and promises to be just as terrifying as its predecessors. While the plot of the movie is still under wraps, fans are already speculating which characters will meet their demise in the movie.

The Setting and Expectations

The Evil Dead franchise is known for its gruesome deaths and gory scenes, and Evil Dead Rise is expected to be no different. The movie is set to take place in a high-rise building, which is home to a group of people who are trying to survive the demonic forces that have taken over the building. With this setting, it is safe to assume that most, if not all, of the characters will be in danger.

Characters and Speculations

One of the most popular characters in the Evil Dead franchise is Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campbell. However, Campbell has confirmed that he will not be appearing in Evil Dead Rise, which means that the movie will introduce a new set of characters. Fans are eager to see who these characters are and how they will fit into the Evil Dead universe.

One character that fans are speculating will meet their demise is the lead actress of the movie. In the previous Evil Dead movies, the lead character has always been the one to face the most danger and ultimately, meet their demise. It is possible that Evil Dead Rise will follow the same pattern, and the lead actress will not make it out alive.

Another character that fans are speculating will meet their demise is the comic relief character. The Evil Dead franchise is known for its dark humor, and there is usually one character who provides comic relief amidst all the horror. However, this character usually meets a gruesome end, which is why fans are speculating that the same will happen in Evil Dead Rise.

There is also speculation that Evil Dead Rise will introduce a character that will become a fan favorite, only to be killed off. This is a common trope in horror movies, and it is possible that Evil Dead Rise will use this to their advantage.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, it is impossible to predict which characters will meet their demise in Evil Dead Rise. The franchise has always been known for its unpredictable plot twists and shocking deaths, and Evil Dead Rise is expected to be no different. Fans will have to wait until the movie’s release in 2023 to find out which characters will make it out alive. Until then, fans can only speculate and prepare themselves for the terror that is sure to come.

