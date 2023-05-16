Who Dead – Death – Obituary In Steel Magnolias : Remembering the Beloved Characters Who Passed Away in Steel Magnolias

Honoring the Departed Characters of Steel Magnolias Who Captured Our Hearts

Steel Magnolias is a heart-warming movie that captured the hearts of many when it was released in 1989. The movie centers around a group of women who live in a small southern town and their friendship that survives various challenges. Throughout the movie, we are introduced to some beloved characters, some of whom pass away. In this article, we will be remembering these beloved characters who passed away in Steel Magnolias.

Shelby

The first character we must remember is Shelby, played by Julia Roberts. Shelby is a young woman who has a complicated medical history, including diabetes. Despite her health issues, she remains hopeful and optimistic throughout the movie. In the end, Shelby dies after giving birth to her son. This death is particularly heart-wrenching because it is unexpected, and we have grown to love Shelby throughout the movie.

M’Lynn

Another character that we must remember is M’Lynn, played by Sally Field. She is Shelby’s mother and a beloved member of the community. M’Lynn is a strong and opinionated woman who is fiercely protective of her family. When Shelby passes away, M’Lynn is understandably devastated. However, she is able to find strength in the love and support of her friends.

Truvy

Truvy, played by Dolly Parton, is another character that we must remember. Truvy is the owner of the local beauty salon where the women gather to gossip and share their lives. She is a kind and caring person who always has a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. When Shelby passes away, Truvy is there to offer her support to M’Lynn and the rest of the women.

Clairee

Clairee, played by Olympia Dukakis, is another beloved character who passes away in Steel Magnolias. Clairee is a wealthy widow who is a close friend of M’Lynn’s. She has a sharp wit and a sense of humor that endears her to everyone she meets. When she passes away, the community mourns the loss of this vibrant and entertaining woman.

Annelle

Finally, we must remember Annelle, played by Daryl Hannah. Annelle is a shy and reserved woman who works at Truvy’s beauty salon. Throughout the movie, we see Annelle grow and develop as a person, thanks to the guidance and support of her friends. When the movie ends, Annelle has moved on to new opportunities, but we are left with the memory of the shy young woman who blossomed into a confident and capable adult.

In conclusion, Steel Magnolias is a movie that has touched the hearts of many people. The characters that we have grown to love over the course of the movie have become a part of our lives. While it is always difficult to say goodbye to beloved characters, we can take comfort in the fact that they will always live on in our memories. The passing of these characters reminds us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the relationships we have with the people we love.

Sally Field Julia Roberts Shirley MacLaine Dolly Parton Olympia Dukakis