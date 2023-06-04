Who Did Danny Masterson Play On That 70 Show : Exploring the Character of Danny Masterson on That 70s Show

A Deep Dive into Danny Masterson’s Character in That 70s Show

Introduction

Danny Masterson is an American actor who rose to fame for his role in the hit television show, That 70s Show. He played the role of Steven Hyde, a rebellious teenager who was one of the main characters in the series. The show was set in the 1970s and followed the lives of a group of teenagers living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin. Masterson’s portrayal of Steven Hyde has made him a fan favorite, and his performance has been praised by both critics and fans alike. In this article, we will take a closer look at Masterson’s character and his impact on the show.

Early Life and Career

Danny Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York. He grew up in a family of actors, and his parents were both involved in the entertainment industry. Masterson’s father, Peter Masterson, was an actor, writer, and director, while his mother, Carol Masterson, was a talent manager. Masterson began acting at a young age and appeared in several commercials and television shows before his breakout role in That 70s Show.

That 70s Show

That 70s Show premiered on Fox in 1998 and ran for eight seasons until 2006. The show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill and was set in the 1970s. Masterson played the role of Steven Hyde, a rebellious teenager who was the best friend of the show’s main character, Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace). Hyde was known for his sarcastic wit, laid-back demeanor, and love of classic rock music.

Hyde was introduced in the show’s pilot episode as a friend of Eric’s who had been kicked out of his house by his mother and was living in the Forman’s basement. He quickly became a central character in the show and was known for his close relationship with Eric, his on-again, off-again romance with Jackie Burkhart (played by Mila Kunis), and his conflicts with the show’s other characters, particularly Eric’s father, Red Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith).

Masterson’s portrayal of Hyde was praised by critics and fans alike. He brought a sense of coolness and edge to the character that made him stand out from the rest of the cast. Hyde’s sarcastic one-liners and rebellious attitude made him a fan favorite, and Masterson’s performance was a key factor in the show’s success.

After That 70s Show

After That 70s Show, Masterson continued to act in both television and film. He appeared in several movies, including Yes Man (2008) and The Bridge to Nowhere (2009). He also had recurring roles on the television shows Men at Work and The Ranch.

However, Masterson’s career was overshadowed by controversy in recent years. In 2017, he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and he was subsequently fired from The Ranch by Netflix. Masterson has denied the allegations against him and has not been convicted of any crimes, but the controversy has led to a significant decline in his career.

Conclusion

Danny Masterson’s portrayal of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show was a defining moment in his career. He brought a sense of coolness and edge to the character that made him stand out from the rest of the cast. Hyde’s sarcastic one-liners and rebellious attitude made him a fan favorite, and Masterson’s performance was a key factor in the show’s success. However, Masterson’s career has been overshadowed by controversy in recent years, and his future in the entertainment industry remains uncertain. Regardless of what happens in his career, Masterson will always be remembered for his iconic portrayal of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show.

HTML Headings

Who Did Danny Masterson Play On That 70 Show

Early Life and Career

That 70s Show

Introduction of Steven Hyde

Masterson’s Performance and Impact on the Show

After That 70s Show

Masterson’s Film and Television Career

Controversy and Decline in Career

Conclusion

——————–

Q: Who did Danny Masterson play on That 70’s Show?

A: Danny Masterson played the character of Steven Hyde on That 70’s Show.

Q: What was Steven Hyde’s role on the show?

A: Steven Hyde was one of the main characters on That 70’s Show. He was the best friend of Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace) and was known for his rebellious and sarcastic personality.

Q: How many seasons was Danny Masterson on That 70’s Show?

A: Danny Masterson appeared in all eight seasons of That 70’s Show.

Q: Was Danny Masterson a popular character on the show?

A: Yes, Steven Hyde was a very popular character on That 70’s Show and remains a fan favorite to this day.

Q: Did Danny Masterson receive any awards for his performance on That 70’s Show?

A: Although Danny Masterson did not receive any major awards for his performance on That 70’s Show, he was praised by critics and fans alike for his portrayal of Steven Hyde.

Q: What other TV shows or movies has Danny Masterson appeared in?

A: Danny Masterson has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies, including The Ranch, Men at Work, and Yes Man.