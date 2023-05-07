Who Died In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Which Characters Won’t Survive in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Which Characters Will Meet Their Demise in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Who Will Survive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been a fan-favorite since the first film hit theaters in 2014. With the third installment set to release in 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, they are left wondering who will make it out alive in the upcoming film.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, has been a beloved character since the first film. However, his fate in the upcoming film seems uncertain. In the comics, Rocket sacrifices himself to save the team. While it’s unclear if the film will follow the same storyline, it is sure to be a heart-wrenching moment for fans.

Nebula

Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, has had a complicated relationship with her sister Gamora. It’s possible that her character arc will come to a tragic end in the third film. Gillan has hinted that her character may not survive, stating that “it would be a good way to go.” While it would be sad to see Nebula go, it would be a fitting end for her character.

Gamora

Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. However, a past version of her was brought into the present timeline. It’s unclear if this version of Gamora will stay with the Guardians or sacrifice herself to save the team.

Drax

Drax, played by Dave Bautista, may not make it out alive in the upcoming film. In the comics, Drax dies while fighting Thanos, and it’s possible that the film will follow a similar path. Bautista has expressed interest in leaving the franchise, so it’s possible that the third film will be his last.

Peter Quill

Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, is another character whose fate is uncertain. In the second film, Quill discovers that his father is a celestial being named Ego. However, he ultimately chooses to destroy Ego and stay with the Guardians. It’s possible that Quill will sacrifice himself to save his friends, but it’s also possible that he’ll survive and continue on with the franchise.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has always been known for its humor, action, and heart. While it’s sad to think that some beloved characters may not make it out alive, it’s also a testament to the strength of the storytelling. Fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats when the third film hits theaters in 2023.