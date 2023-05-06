Who Dies In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Which Characters Will Meet Their End in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Which Characters Will Meet Their End in Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

The Anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two movies in the franchise have been a massive success, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next. However, with the release date of the movie still unknown, fans are speculating about which characters will meet their demise in the upcoming film.

The Team of Misfits

The Guardians of the Galaxy team is made up of a group of misfits who have joined forces to save the universe from various threats. The team consists of Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. The team has faced many challenges and losses over the course of the first two films, which have made the characters even more beloved by fans.

Uncertain Fates

One of the most significant losses for the team was the death of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. However, with the time travel in Avengers: Endgame, Gamora’s fate is uncertain, and fans are hoping to see her return in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The character of Gamora is a fan favorite, and her return would be a significant moment for the franchise.

Rocket, another beloved character, has been a vital part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team, and his character development has been a highlight of the franchise. However, with the death of his best friend Groot in the first movie, fans are worried that Rocket may meet his end in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Drax, an essential member of the team, has been a fan favorite since the first movie, and his humor and backstory have made him an essential part of the team. However, with the events of the second movie, where Drax’s family was killed, fans are worried that the character may meet a tragic end in the third film.

Star-Lord, the leader of the team, has been through many ups and downs throughout the franchise, and his relationship with Gamora has been a significant part of the story. With Gamora’s fate uncertain, fans are speculating that Star-Lord may meet his end in the upcoming movie.

Groot, another beloved character, has been a fan favorite since the first movie. His death in the first film was a significant moment for the franchise. However, with the character’s resurrection in the second movie, fans are unsure of what the future holds for Groot.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are eagerly speculating about which characters will meet their demise in the upcoming film. With the fate of many of the characters uncertain, fans will have to wait and see what happens next in the franchise. One thing is for sure, the movie is sure to be an emotional rollercoaster, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.