Who Is Avril Lavigne Dating : Avril Lavigne’s Love Life: Who is She Dating Now?

Avril Lavigne: A Look at Her Love Life and Current Relationship with Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actress who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She rose to fame in the early 2000s with her punk-pop style and hit songs such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Over the years, Avril has been linked to several high-profile men, including musicians, actors, and athletes. In this article, we’ll take a look at Avril Lavigne’s love life and who she is dating now.

Early Relationships

Avril Lavigne’s first high-profile relationship was with Deryck Whibley, the lead singer of the band Sum 41. The couple started dating in 2004 and got married two years later in a private ceremony in California. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

After her divorce from Deryck, Avril dated Brody Jenner, an American television personality and model. The couple started dating in 2010 and were often seen together at events and on social media. However, their relationship ended in 2012, and they remained friends.

Relationship with Chad Kroeger

In 2012, Avril Lavigne started dating Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of the band Nickelback. The couple met when they were working together on Avril’s fifth studio album, and they hit it off right away. They got engaged in August 2012 and got married a year later in a lavish ceremony in the south of France.

Avril and Chad’s marriage lasted for two years, and they announced their separation in 2015. However, they remained on good terms and continued to work together on music projects. In 2019, Avril and Chad sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles, but they have not confirmed anything.

Current Relationship with Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne’s current boyfriend is Mod Sun, an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. The couple started dating in early 2021, and they have been inseparable ever since. They have been posting pictures of each other on social media and have even collaborated on a song called “Flames.”

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, is a rising star in the music industry. He has released several albums and EPs, and he has collaborated with other artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and Bella Thorne. Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne seem to have a lot in common, as they both have a punk-rock style and a passion for music.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s Relationship

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s relationship seems to be going strong, and they have been spotted together several times in public. They have been seen holding hands, kissing, and cuddling, and they have also been seen shopping and going out for dinner together. They have not been shy about showing their affection for each other on social media, and they seem to be very happy together.

Avril and Mod Sun’s fans have been speculating about their relationship, and some have even suggested that they might get married soon. However, neither Avril nor Mod Sun has confirmed anything, and they seem to be taking things one day at a time.

Conclusion

Avril Lavigne has had a colorful love life over the years, and she has dated some of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry. Her current boyfriend, Mod Sun, seems to be a good match for her, as they share a love for music and a rebellious spirit. Avril and Mod Sun’s relationship is still in its early stages, but they seem to be very happy together, and their fans are rooting for them. Only time will tell what the future holds for this punk-rock power couple.

