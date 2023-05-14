Who Is Ben Affleck Dating : Ben Affleck’s Love Life: Who is He Dating Now?

Ben Affleck’s Love Life: A Rollercoaster Ride of Ups and Downs

As one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, Ben Affleck’s love life has been a topic of interest for many years. From his high-profile relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to his recent dalliances with Ana de Armas and Shauna Sexton, Affleck’s romantic life has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs.

Who is Ben Affleck Dating Now?

Currently, the actor is not publicly dating anyone, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. In recent months, there have been reports that Affleck has rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who split from her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, earlier this year.

The rumors began to circulate after Affleck was spotted visiting Lopez’s home in Los Angeles in late April. The former couple, who were once known as “Bennifer,” were engaged in the early 2000s but split in 2004. Since then, they have remained friendly, and Lopez even attended Affleck’s movie premiere for “The Accountant” in 2016.

Despite the speculation, neither Affleck nor Lopez has confirmed a romantic reunion, and a source close to Lopez recently told People magazine that the two are “just friends.” However, the source added that “they have a great connection,” and that “they’ve always admired each other.”

Affleck’s Dating History

While Affleck may be flying solo at the moment, his dating history is a storied one. The actor has been linked to a number of famous women over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck’s most high-profile relationship was with Jennifer Lopez, whom he met on the set of “Gigli” in 2002. The two quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, and their engagement was a media sensation. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called off their wedding in 2003.

After his split from Lopez, Affleck began dating his “Daredevil” co-star, Jennifer Garner. The couple got married in 2005 and went on to have three children together. However, their marriage was not without its problems, and they announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Following his divorce from Garner, Affleck began dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. The two had a low-key relationship for several years before splitting in 2019.

After his breakup with Shookus, Affleck was briefly linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton. The two were spotted together in August 2018, but their relationship fizzled out after just a few months.

In early 2020, Affleck began dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas, whom he met on the set of their movie “Deep Water.” The couple quickly became inseparable, and they were frequently photographed together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their relationship ended after less than a year, with sources citing their different lifestyles as the reason for the split.

Affleck’s Career and Personal Life

Despite his rocky romantic history, Affleck has remained a sought-after leading man in Hollywood. He has won two Academy Awards for his work as a screenwriter and producer and has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films, including “Good Will Hunting,” “Argo,” and “Gone Girl.”

In addition to his acting career, Affleck has also been open about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. He entered rehab for the third time in 2018 and has since been vocal about his sobriety journey.

Conclusion

While the future of Affleck’s love life remains uncertain, there’s no denying that he has had a colorful romantic history. From his high-profile engagements to his low-key relationships, Affleck’s love life has been a source of fascination for fans and tabloids alike. Only time will tell who the actor will date next, but one thing is for sure: he’ll continue to be a Hollywood heartthrob for years to come.

