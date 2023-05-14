Who Is Cazzie David Dating : Cazzie David’s Dating Life: Who Is She Seeing Now?

Cazzie David, daughter of comedian Larry David, has made a name for herself in Hollywood through her successful career as a writer and actress, as well as her witty humor and striking looks. Although she is most famous for her viral tweets and Instagram posts, her dating life has also piqued the interest of fans and the media.

Let’s take a closer look at Cazzie David’s dating history and current romantic status.

Dating History

Cazzie David’s dating history dates back to 2015 when she began dating fellow comedian and writer Jack Antonoff. Although the couple kept their relationship low-key, they were seen together on various occasions, including a trip to Paris. However, their romance was short-lived, and they parted ways in 2017.

After her breakup with Antonoff, David began dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. The couple had a whirlwind romance that lasted two years, during which they were often seen together on the red carpet and social media. However, their relationship ended in 2018, and Davidson went on to date Ariana Grande shortly after.

Since her split with Davidson, David has kept her dating life relatively private. However, rumors have circulated about her dating several men, including actor and comedian John Mulaney.

Current Romantic Status

As of 2021, Cazzie David appears to be single and not in a serious relationship. Although she has been linked to several men in recent years, she has not publicly confirmed any romantic partnerships.

Instead, David has been focusing on her personal growth and career, taking on various writing and acting projects and using her platform to raise awareness about mental health and self-care.

Cazzie David’s Future

It is uncertain who Cazzie David will date next, but she will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences with her wit, humor, and undeniable talent. Whether she is sharing her thoughts on dating and relationships or making us laugh with her hilarious posts, David is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond.

In conclusion, Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, has had a dating history that includes relationships with Jack Antonoff and Pete Davidson. However, she is currently single and focusing on her personal growth and career. Cazzie David is sure to continue impressing audiences with her humor and talent in the years to come.

