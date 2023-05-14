Who Is Jamie Foxx Dating : Jamie Foxx’s Love Life: Who Is He Dating Now?

Jamie Foxx: A Look at His Colorful Love Life

Jamie Foxx is a renowned actor, comedian, singer, and producer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has starred in numerous blockbuster movies, won several awards for his acting skills, and has been a source of inspiration for many. However, it’s not just his professional life that has kept him in the limelight, but his love life has also been a topic of discussion among his fans and the media.

From his high-profile relationship with Katie Holmes to his past affairs, Jamie Foxx’s romantic life has been quite eventful. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Jamie Foxx’s love life and who he is dating now.

Relationship with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx’s relationship with actress Katie Holmes is the most talked-about in his dating history. The couple was first linked together in 2013, but they kept their relationship a secret for several years. They were reportedly seen holding hands in public at a beach in Malibu in 2017, which confirmed their relationship.

Despite being together for several years, Jamie and Katie only made a few public appearances together. However, sources close to the couple confirmed that they were serious about each other. In August 2019, rumors started circulating that the couple had split, but neither Jamie nor Katie confirmed the news. It wasn’t until September 2019 that Jamie confirmed the split during a charity event in Los Angeles.

Relationship with Kristin Grannis

Before dating Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx was in a long-term relationship with Kristin Grannis. The couple was together for several years before calling it quits in 2010. Kristin is a mother of two, and the couple has a daughter together named Annalise Bishop, who was born in 2009. Jamie has always been a doting father to Annalise and often shares pictures of her on his social media accounts.

Relationship with Leila Arcieri

Jamie Foxx’s relationship with actress Leila Arcieri was short-lived but intense. The couple started dating in 2004 and were together for a few months before calling it quits. Leila is best known for her roles in movies like “XXX” and “Daddy Day Care.” The couple was often seen together at parties and events, but their relationship didn’t last long.

Relationship with Garcelle Beauvais

Jamie Foxx had a brief relationship with actress Garcelle Beauvais in the late 1990s. Garcelle is best known for her roles in movies like “Wild Wild West” and “Bad Company.” The couple was together for a few months before calling it quits. However, they remained friends, and Garcelle even appeared in Jamie’s music video for his hit song “Unpredictable.”

Relationship with Vivica A. Fox

Jamie Foxx and actress Vivica A. Fox had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. The couple first started dating in 1997 and were together for a few years before calling it quits. However, they rekindled their relationship in 2003 and were together for a few months before breaking up again. The couple remained friends, and Vivica even appeared in Jamie’s music video for his hit song “DJ Play A Love Song.”

Conclusion

Jamie Foxx’s love life has been colorful, with several relationships and affairs throughout his career. Although the actor has always kept his personal life away from the media, his relationships have often been a subject of discussion among his fans and the media.

Currently, Jamie Foxx is not in a public relationship and has been focusing on his career and his family. The actor has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including the highly-anticipated movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Despite his ups and downs in his love life, Jamie Foxx remains one of the most celebrated actors and entertainers in Hollywood and continues to inspire fans with his talent and charisma.

